Thinking She’d Change Him

During the first episode, Colton explained that he thought meeting the right woman would “change” him. “That was Cassie. Everyone saw that first rose ceremony as just another rose ceremony. For me, it was so much more than that. I felt myself becoming more of a straight man,” he said. “Everyone saw [the] hometown date on the beach and the connection that we had but I felt like I found somebody who could change me. The night that Cassie was leaving me on The Bachelor, there was a big part of me that was thinking, ‘If I can’t get there with you then I definitely can’t with any other woman.’”