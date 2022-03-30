Comedians Defend Chris Rock After Oscars Slap

Bill Maher

“I think Chris Rock did a lot of good. I thought he reacted as well as you could in that situation,” Maher told TMZ. “It was not a good look for Will. I could make a case that we all have been under a lot of pressure and there’s a lot of emotion running through him. It was just out of line, and it reinforced the idea that jokes are the enemy. It is sort of, like, cancel culture encapsulated.”

The political commentator praised his good friend for his choice to continue presenting the award.

“Chris Rock is the hero here and has been a hero many times to me in my life. He is not just one of the state-of-the-art comedians we have ever had. But at that moment, on a much smaller level, he was Jackie Kennedy after the assassination of [John F. Kennedy],” he said at the time. “We are looking at someone to pull it together with dignity and get the train back on the tracks. He did it and I think he should get a lot of credit for it.”