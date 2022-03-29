Judd Apatow

The director sparked backlash for his initial reaction to the slap, which has since been deleted. “He could have killed him,” Apatow tweeted on Sunday. “That’s pure out of control rage and violence. He lost his mind.”

The King of Staten Island producer later clarified his remarks on SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Show, explaining, “Well, you’re somebody that people emulate, so it’s dangerous. You can’t have the Sidney Poitiers of the world behave that way. … Hopefully it becomes a teachable moment where Will Smith can speak to people in an honest way about why that was not the way to go.”