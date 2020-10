Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems

The 50 First Dates star earned critical acclaim for his role as jeweler Howard Ratner in the 2019 film. “I would if it comes,” he told Us in January 2020 of taking on similar parts. “It’s funny, a lot of people say, ‘You’ve got to do more movies like that.’ I’m like, you know, it’s not like people just come up to me and say, ‘Here, go do this insane movie.’ I just lucked out.”