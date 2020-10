Steve Carell in Foxcatcher

The Office alum ventured away from his beloved Michael Scott character to embody John du Pont in the 2014 movie, which was based on a true story. Carell was then nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards. “You just have to step up to the plate and swing as hard as you can and try to keep growing and keep taking parts that challenge you,” his costar Channing Tatum told Us.