What country does King Akeem rule?

If you guessed Zamunda, you’re off to a great start. The film is set in the beautifully lush and royal country, where newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York, where it all began.