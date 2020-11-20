‘Community’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Chevy Chase (Pierce Hawthorne)

The original Saturday Night Live cast member is an icon in the comedy community, with three Emmy awards to his name. Chase starred as old-school businessman Pierce Hawthorne for four of Community‘s six seasons, officially leaving the series in 2013 after butting heads with creator Dan Harmon. Later that year, Chase told The Hollywood Reporter that he and Harmon had cleared the air, claiming, “Dan and I are friends again. He’s brilliant and can be very funny. The reason I wanted to do the show in the first place was Dan’s writing. And I stand by that.” In 2019, Chase starred in Netflix’s Last Laugh with Richard Dreyfuss.