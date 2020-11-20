‘Community’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Donald Glover (Troy Barnes)

Glover got his start writing for Tina Fey‘s 30 Rock after studying at New York University and has since climbed the ranks in Hollywood. Since 2016, he’s starred in FX’s Atlanta, which he also created. His work on the series earned him two Golden Globes and two Emmys. Glover is also an award-winning musician, recording under the name Childish Gambino, and showed off his vocal talent in the 2019 remake of The Lion King. He shares three children with his partner, Michelle White.