Jim Rash (Craig Pelton)

In 2012, Rash scored a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for his role as the dean of Greendale Community College. The same year, the North Carolina native won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Descendants starring George Clooney and Shailene Woodley. He has since appeared on shows including Dr. Ken, Good News and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.