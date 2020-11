Ken Jeong (Ben Chang)

The physician-turned-comedian created, wrote and starred in his own series, Dr. Ken, after Community came to an end in 2015. The ABC sitcom aired for two seasons. Jeong is also known for his roles in Knocked Up (2007), the Hangover trilogy (2009 to 2012) and Crazy Rich Asians (2018). Since 2019, he’s provided color commentary as a judge on Fox’s The Masked Singer.