Yvette Nicole Brown (Shirley Bennett)

Before joining the Community cast, Brown made a name for herself as Helen Dubois on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, which aired from 2004 to 2007. In 2017, she scored a main role on the short-lived ABC series The Mayor with Lea Michele and Brandon Michael Hall. The Ohio native is a passionate activist and is vocal about the need for more diversity in Hollywood.