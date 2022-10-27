How to Watch All of the ‘Conjuring’ Movies in Order

‘Annabelle’ (2014)

This 2014 film takes place in 1967 Southern California. John Gordon (Ward Horton) is happily married to his pregnant wife, Mia (Annabelle Wallis). His gift to her is a rare doll named Annabelle, which she can add to her collection.

The terror begins when members of a satanic cult attack them. The police arrive and shoot one of the cult members. But the other slits her own throat … while holding the Annabelle doll!

And that cult member is the grown-up version of the girl who was possessed in Annabelle: Creation.

Mia goes into early labor, delivering baby Leah.

The new family moves into an apartment, but not before Mia throws away the Annabelle doll. Not one to go quietly, the doll reappears as she later unpacks in her new home. Soon, Mia learns an evil cult wants Leah’s soul! They are helped by fellow tenant and bookseller Evelyn (Alfre Woodard).

At the end of the film, Evelyn sacrifices their own life, and the demon and doll disappear. Mia and John never hear from them again.

Six months go by, and the doll is purchased from an antique shop by a woman who intends to give it to her daughter, a nursing student…