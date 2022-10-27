How to Watch All of the ‘Conjuring’ Movies in Order

‘Annabelle Comes Home’ (2019)

This 2019 film takes place in 1972. The Annabelle doll is safely locked in the Warrens’ collection. They had taken it after two nurses claimed to them that it came to life and created violent havoc.

Now, it’s been blessed by a priest to make sure the spirit is contained.

The Warrens later hire Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman), who will be a babysitter for the couple’s daughter, Judy (Mckenna Grace), while they’re off to investigate another case.

Her friend Daniela, who wants to speak with the dead, comes over. She sneaks into the artifact room where Annabelle is being kept. Daniela is looking for ways to communicate with her late father. She ultimately leaves the doll’s glass case unlocked.

Violent attacks ensue, and Judy ultimately reveals that the doll must be locked back up again. Demonic forces fight back, but Annabelle is secured back where she belongs.

The Warrens return home and aren’t mad at Daniela because they understood her intentions. Lorraine even shares a message from the girl’s late father that she received.