How to Watch All of the ‘Conjuring’ Movies in Order

‘Annabelle: Creation’ (2017)

This 2017 film takes place in 1955 California. A dollmaker (Anthony LaPaglia) and his wife (Miranda Otto) lose their daughter Annabelle (Samara Lee) when she’s hit by a car.

Fast-forward 12 years and the couple now welcomes a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage. The doll-maker tells his guests not to enter his late daughter’s room. One of the girls, Janice, disobeys and finds a doll named Annabelle locked in a closet.

Very quickly, strange and terrifying occurrences unfold in the house.

We learn that after Anabelle’s death, the couple prayed to whatever supernatural force would allow them to see their daughter again. Something responded and showed them their daughter’s spirit.

That entity then convinced the couple to transfer its essence into one of the dollmaker’s dolls.

They complied before realizing a horrible truth: the entity was a demon seeking a human host. That demon possesses one of the girls, who relocates to another orphanage.

The doll is ultimately removed by police and put into evidence.

The nun in this film is not Valak, but she is referenced in the film since it’s all connected!