How to Watch All of the ‘Conjuring’ Movies in Order

‘The Conjuring 2’ (2016)

This 2016 film takes place in 1977 London. Here, the Warrens meet up with a woman named Peggy (Frances O’Connor), who has four children. They are being haunted by a malevolent entity.

The haunting attracts attention, and numerous paranormal investigators become involved.

During a news interview, Janet (Madison Wolfe), one of Peggy’s daughters, begins to speak in an odd voice. Apparently possessed, she claims to be a 72-year-old man named Bill Wilkins who wants everyone to leave his home.

But soon, the real demonic threat is revealed. It wasn’t the innocent spirit of Bill, but instead Valak. Saying the demon’s name condemns it back to hell.

We learn through text in the end that this haunting became wildly notorious. And Peggy lived there for another four decades until she died in the same chair as Bill Wilkins.