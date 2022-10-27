How to Watch All of the ‘Conjuring’ Movies in Order

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (2021)

This 2021 film, which is essentially The Conjuring 3, takes place in 1981. The Warrens are now working on a case in Connecticut. A man named Arne Cheyenne Johnson (Ruairi O’Connor) has stabbed his landlord to death. The killer claims demonic possession and makes that claim in court as a legal defense.

The Warrens support him since they witnessed his possession. They had earlier documented the exorcism of an 8-year-old boy named David. Attending the exorcism was David’s sister Debbie and her boyfriend, Arne.

Arne invites the demon to enter his body and leave David’s … and it does.

After a series of haunting events and other key players, it all becomes connected to an occultist named Isla. She and her alter must be destroyed for a horrible curse to be lifted.

In the end, Ed destroys Isla’s altar. The occultist herself is killed by a demon she had summoned.