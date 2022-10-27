How to Watch All of the ‘Conjuring’ Movies in Order

‘The Curse of La Llorona’ (2019)

This 2019 film takes place in 1973 Los Angeles. A social worker named Anna (Linda Cardellini) ignores the creepy warnings of Patricia (Patricia Velasquez), who is suspected of endangering her two children.

Soon, Anna and her own children are pulled into a terrifying scenario involving an entity known as La Llorona (the Weeping Woman).

The two kids who Anna tried to help are found drowned, and a vengeful Patricia says she prayed to La Llorona to bring back her children and take Anna’s instead. Soon, the spirit tries to drown Anna’s kids!

The spirit is of a woman from 1673 Mexico who drowned her own two children.

Anna seeks help from Father Perez, who has had similar supernatural experiences with a mysterious doll.

In the end, the spirit is destroyed.