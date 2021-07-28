Drama is Coming!

“There’s a million percent going to be tension. You know, the guys from our season — it’s me, a very strong-willed person to speak my mind, Aaron, a very strong-willed person, James, you know, and then you’ve got Connor, who’s the songbird of our house,” Tre teased. “We had our own identity when we went out there, you know, Katie’s guys and we made our stamp. [Plus], Karl brings a very maniac energy to everything.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET.