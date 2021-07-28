Looking for Love
“I think that [finding The One] was the only reason why I decided to go to Paradise,” Tre told Us. “I could go on a trip to Mexico by myself and not be subjected to maybe the stress, or, you know, whatever comes to Paradise.” He explained that the spinoff series allowed him the “opportunity to meet a bunch of great women” who have been through the same “vetting process” he went through already on The Bachelorette.
"You know you're getting quality [women] and someone's there looking for love," the software engineer continued. "And so, for me, that was the only reason why I went to Paradise is because I wanted to build a connection and find my person."