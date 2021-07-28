Looking for Love

“I think that [finding The One] was the only reason why I decided to go to Paradise,” Tre told Us. “I could go on a trip to Mexico by myself and not be subjected to maybe the stress,​​ or, you know, whatever comes to Paradise.” He explained that the spinoff series allowed him the “opportunity to meet a bunch of great women” who have been through the same “vetting process” he went through already on The Bachelorette.

“You know you’re getting quality [women] and someone’s there looking for love,” the software engineer continued. “And so, for me, that was the only reason why I went to Paradise is because I wanted to build a connection and find my person.”