Sandy Cat

After winning over Katie and the rest of Bachelor Nation with his hilarious songs and cat costume entrance on The Bachelorette, Connor teased which side of himself fans will see on the ABC spinoff. “I will tell you that I packed the ukulele. I also brought a guitar this time. So I’m that idiot on the beach with a guitar,” he joked. “I will say that the cat suit in my suitcase right now is a little bit sandy. That’s all I can say.”