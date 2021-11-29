Get away from the cold weather this winter with a trip to the Igloo Beach Lodge in Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica!

Open since February 2020, this unique vacation destination will have you experiencing an igloo by the beach. You heard that right — no snow, just sun!

Owner Lamia Funti built the entire hotel from the ground up, which is located just steps from Espadilla Beach. This escape from busy city life is a one-of-a-kind hotel experience that features igloo-style rooms that open up to a stunning pool and offers access to the ocean. Not to mention, there are tons of adventures nearby as the hotel’s close proximity to Costa Rica’s Manuel Antonio National Park allows for activities such as hiking, zip lining, horseback riding and various tours.

With its promise to reflect Costa Rica’s vision, the Igloo Beach Lodge focuses on sustainability and conservation of tropical jungles, beaches and marine life. Each of its 24 igloo-style cabins are covered in vegetation and were built by airform methods. This, in turn, allows for 50 percent less energy to heat and cool each accommodation. Guests can book either a double or quadruple occupancy igloo with the choice of jungle or pool views. The hotel is even pet friendly so guests can bring their pups with them!

Aside from the Instagram-worthy rooms, the hotel offers its stunning pool along with the opportunity for guests to enjoy a bonfire or picnic on the beach for an additional fee. They can also dine at the open-air restaurant, Casa Planta.

Chef Matthew Kenney teamed up with Igloo Beach Lodge owner Lamia on the restaurant and bar located the hotel. Full of dishes that embody the biodiversity of Costa Rica, each meal is full of ingredients sourced from local producers. While Chef Matthew specializes in plant-based recipes, there’s something on the menu for everyone at this establishment. It even includes fresh fish from the Pacific Ocean and paella Sundays by the pool.

Aside from its delicious food, Casa Planta features a variety of Batidos — Latin American style smoothies — along with cocktails, beer, wine, coffee and tea.

No matter what you’re looking for on vacation, the Igloo Beach Lodge in Costa Rica has it all — an opportunity to relax, exciting new adventures and amazing food.

Scroll through our gallery for a glimpse inside the hotel and book your reservation today.