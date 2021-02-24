13 Going on 30

Mark Ruffalo reconnected with Jennifer Garner in February 2021. The pair, who played Matt Flamhaff and Jenna Rink, respectively in the 2004 rom-com, shared a sweet selfie on their Instagram accounts, making references to their hit film. “Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?” Ruffalo wrote. Garner captioned her snap, “Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal.” The pair reunited on the set of the upcoming film The Adam Project in Vancouver, Canada.