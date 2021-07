‘Saved by the Bell’

Bayside High Forever! In February 2014, Jimmy Fallon created one of the most epic cast reunions to date on The Tonight Show. The late-night host brought Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez together to play their beloved ‘90s characters Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowski, Jessie Spano, and A.C. Slater. Mr. Belding even made a cameo when Dennis Haskins came out to discipline the students.