‘Empire Records’

Oh, Warren! The music store employees of Empire Records got back together again on their own terms almost two decades since the film’s 1995 premiere in August 2013. “20 years later. Empire reunion. Can you spot Warren? Eddie? Berko? A.J.? Mark with a C?” Ethan Embry (who played Mark in the cult classic) tweeted. The actor was joined by former costars Johnny Whitworth, James Willis, Brendan Sexton III and Coyote Shivers.