‘Full House’

No Olsens? How rude! For the birthday of Full House creator Jeff Franklin, cast members Lori Loughlin (Becky), John Stamos (Uncle Jesse), Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner), Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler), and Bob Saget (Danny Tanner) met up, even singing the show’s theme song in January 2015.