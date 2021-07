‘School of Rock’

Class is back in session! Jack Black traveled south to relive the School of Rock days with the rest of the cast in Austin, Texas on Aug. 29, 2013. Seventeen actors – including Disney star Miranda Cosgrove – gathered for the 10th anniversary of the film presented by the Austin Film Society and Cirrus Logic. All were greeted by fans on a red carpet, took part in a screening and Q&A and reunited for a live performance during an after party at the big event.