The ladies are back at it! Twenty-two years after Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis broke out in Hollywood in the 1991 hit Thelma & Louise, the actors walked the red carpet at Montage Beverly Hills for Heifer International’s “Beyond Hunger: A Place At The Table” gala on Sept. 19, 2013. In June 2014, they recreated their epic film selfie via Twitter. “Inventors of the #selfie at it again. #ThelmaAndLouise,” Sarandon wrote.