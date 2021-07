‘The Sandlot’

Ham, Squints, Repeat and the rest of the Sandlot gang reunited for its 20th anniversary “Sandlot” tour led by director David Mickey Evans in July 2013. The actors traveled through the summer to several cities and even threw out the first pitch at a L.A. Dodgers game. The only stars not in attendance included Mike Vitar (Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez) and Tom Guiry. You’re killing us Smalls!