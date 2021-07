‘Mermaids’

Nothing like a ’90s flashback! Former Mermaids costars Winona Ryder and Christina Ricci caught up at New York Fashion Week sitting front row at a Marc Jacobs runway show on Sept. 12, 2013. The two actresses played sisters in the 1990 film at just 19 and 10 years old at the time. The special reunion was missing one person – Cher, of course!