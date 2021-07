‘Mary Poppins’

It’s a jolly holiday! Close to 50 years after the classic film was released, Mary Poppins stars Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke reunited for the Saving Mr. Banks premiere in Hollywood on Dec. 9. The two longtime legends were seen catching up like old pals on the red carpet as they posed together. “It’s mind boggling,” Andrews told Matt Lauer on the Today show. “I cannot believe it’s been 50 years since then. I’ve lost about 20 years somewhere.”