‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Julia Roberts was joined her beloved My Best Friend’s Wedding costar Dermot Mulroney at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills back in October, more than 16 years after their characters made fans swoon in the feel-good rom-com. Mulroney told Us Weekly that since the 1997 movie’s release, the two have “genuinely remained friends.” He added of working with the Oscar winner on August: Osage County, “To be cast again [with Julia] was a thrill.”