‘ER’

Dr. Doug Ross and Nurse Carol Hathaway, forever! Former ER costars George Clooney and Julianna Margulies reunited on the red carpet of 2013 Golden Globe Awards last January. Both stars, who warmly embraced when they ran into each other, were nominated at the 70th annual awards show. “You look beautiful!” Clooney gushed to his former colleague Margulies.