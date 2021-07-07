‘Everwood’

Before wreaking havoc on the Hamptons in Revenge, Emily VanCamp played the character of wholesome Amy Abbott in a WB show called Everwood. Grey’s Anatomy star Sarah Drew posted a photo of an Everwood reunion in October 2013 with former costars VanCamp, Gregory Smith, and Tom Amandes. “Loved catching up with these folks last night!” Drew tweeted, while VanCamp referred to her former colleagues as “old friends.” The cast reunited again at the ATX Television Festival in June 2014.