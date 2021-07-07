Pics

Costars Reunited Through the Years

By
1423603837_the-wonder-years-zoom
 ABC/Fred Lee
185
147 / 185
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

‘The Wonder Years’

Still wonderful! Good Morning America staged a mini cast reunion in October 2014, more than two decades after the final episode of the coming of age dramedy (set in the 1960s) aired. Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, and Josh Saviano, who played Kevin Arnold, Winnie Cooper, and Paul Pfeiffer, respectively, caught up and talked about families on television today. “As families have changed, and they look different, they come together in different ways, I love that TV’s reflected that,” Savage said.

Back to top