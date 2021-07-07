‘The Wonder Years’

Still wonderful! Good Morning America staged a mini cast reunion in October 2014, more than two decades after the final episode of the coming of age dramedy (set in the 1960s) aired. Fred Savage, Danica McKellar, and Josh Saviano, who played Kevin Arnold, Winnie Cooper, and Paul Pfeiffer, respectively, caught up and talked about families on television today. “As families have changed, and they look different, they come together in different ways, I love that TV’s reflected that,” Savage said.