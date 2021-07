‘Boy Meets World’

Childhood nostalgia at its best! The cast of the cult classic reunited 13 years after its series finale at the ATX Television Festival in June 2013. One year later, stars Ben Savage (Cory Matthews) and Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence) reunited for its Disney spin-off, Girl Meets World. The pilot premiered in June 2014 with guest star William Daniels (Mr. Feeny).