‘The Office’

Scranton, the electric city! Cast members and writers from the beloved series reunited shortly after the show’s series finale in a “Wrap Party” parade in Scranton, PA., in April 2013. One year later, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Oscar Nunez, and Angela Kinsey celebrated costar Brian Baumgartner‘s nuptials to fiancee Celeste Ackelson in L.A. on April 26, 2014.