‘The Mighty Ducks’

Several stars of the ’90s classic reunited for the film’s 20th anniversary in September 2014. The cast — minus stars Joshua Jackson (Charlie Conway) and Emilio Estevez (Gordon Bombay) did the “Flying V” formation on a tennis court. “Just saying…. #nofilter #connieandguy #mightyducks #20yearreunion,” Marguerite Moreau (Connie) captioned a pic with her on-screen love interest Garette Ratliff Henson, who played Guy Germaine in the fan favorite.