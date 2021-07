‘Napoleon Dynamite’

Did they catch us a delicious bass? The stars of the hit 2004 indie comedy reunited for the 10-year anniversary in July 2014. Stars Jon Heder, Tina Majorino, Haylie Duff, and Efren Ramirez posed for photos with fans at the event honoring the release of the anniversary Blu-ray/DVD combination pack Napoleon Dynamite: 10 Sweet Years… of Liger Magic, Tots & Great Skills.