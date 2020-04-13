Costars Reunited!

90210

Shenae Grimes took a moment amid the coronavirus pandemic to bring a heartwarming photo to 90210 fans. “I know we’re all missing people we love right now so I wanted to share something today that I filmed ages ago with a couple people I miss very much,” she began an Instagram caption on April 12, which also happened to be Easter Sunday.

In the photo, she and costars Matt Lanter and AnnaLynne McCord can be seen reacting to the final scene of the 90210 series finale. “@mattlanter @theannalynnemccord and I watched and reacted to the final scene we ever shot for the 90210 series finale. We also, for I believe the first time ever, chatted about how we all found out the show had been cancelled and how it affected us. Melted my heart finding this footage the other day and editing it together so I hope you enjoy watching it!!!,” she added, directing fans to a link on her Instagram page.