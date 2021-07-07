‘Mamma Mia!’

Amanda Seyfried posed with her onscreen fathers, Pierce Brosnan, who played her mother’s lover Sam Carmichael in the film, as well as Hugh Jackman, who starred as Seyfried’s dad, Jean Valjean, in Les Misérables, after running into both men in Switzerland. “So there I am sitting in the airport lounge at Geneva airport and who should walk into my day but Amanda and Hugh,” the Golden Eye actor wrote on Instagram on January 15. “Love you both and all the work that you do. safe travels.” Seyfried shared Brosnan’s pic, captioning it, “Lucky daughter.”