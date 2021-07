‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley reunited at a coffee shop in Los Angeles in December 2018. The actors — who played Kelly Taylor, Donna Martin, Steve Sanders, David Silver and Brandon Walsh, respectively — are reportedly working with a team of writers and producers to create a reboot of the hit ’90s teen drama, 28 years after it premiered.