‘Bridesmaids’

Melissa McCarthy and her Bridesmaids costars caught up via Zoom in September 2021 in honor of Register a Friend Day.

“After 10 years of friendship, I reunited with my Bridesmaids family to share our goals for the year ahead, including things we will and won’t be washing,” the Gilmore Girls alum captioned her Instagram post at the time.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star joined forces with Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Annie Mumolo and the Wilson Philips trio to raise awareness, catch up and even sing a snippet of “Hold On” together.