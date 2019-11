Community

“TV’s the best dad there is.” Ten years after the NBC cult favorite premiered, Alison Brie, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jim Rash came together for a panel at the November 2019 Vulture Festival to relive their favorite memories from filming. While the cast was enthusiastic about the potential for turning Community into a movie someday, creator Dan Harmon remained uncertain.