‘Cruel Intentions’

Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated her birthday — and the cult classic 1999 film — in April 2022 alongside Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe at an art show that featured paintings of some of Cruel Intention‘s most iconic scenes. “Art and surprises on my birthday. What a special day,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer wrote via Instagram, sharing several photos from the show, including one where the women gaze at a portrait of Phillippe’s naked backside.