Former ‘Dance Moms’ Stars Cheer on Nia Sioux’s Lifetime Movie Premiere

‘Dance Moms’

Many of the former Lifetime reality show cast members joined forces to cheer on Nia Sioux as her Lifetime movie, Imperfect High, premiered on the network in September 2021.

“What a great night celebrating @niasioux @lifetimetv movie with this awesome bunch,” Maddie Ziegler’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, shared a group pic on Instagram. “So beyond proud of you!!”

In the photo, Ava Michelle, Chloe Lukasiak, Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler smiled for the camera, alongside the Bold and the Beautiful actress.