‘The Wonder Years’

Fred Savage, Danica McKellar and Josh Saviano shared a sweet snap from their reunion lunch in February 2019. “I got to see these guys for lunch yesterday – it was so much fun to catch up and hear how their beautiful families are doing,” McKellar captioned the pic. “And yes, @joshsaviano, I totally agree – *you guys* are like family… I mean, we DID grow up together, after all. #memories #TheWonderYears.”