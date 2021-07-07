‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon took the stage, side by side, at Apple’s headquarters in March 2019, igniting excitement among the Friends fandom. (The Dumplin’ actress starred on the comedy as leading lady Rachel Green from its inception in 1994 to its final episode in 2004; the Oscar winner portrayed Aniston’s sister Jill Green on two episodes of the hit NBC series in 2000.) The pair reunited to introduce The Morning Show, their new drama coming to the company’s new streaming platform, Apple TV+.