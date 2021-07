‘Friends’

Courteney Cox (Monica) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) were all smiles as they reunited for a girls’ night in April 2019. “Saturday night with a friend,” Cox captioned an Instagram pic at the time, while Kudrow shared a pic of the two laughing so hard they were brought to tears. “My eyes! My eyes!” she wrote alongside the adorable photo, with a nod to the hilarious moment when Kudrow’s character finds out that Cox’s Monica is dating Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry).