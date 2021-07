‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunited in Cabo San Lucas in June 2019 to celebrate the Cougar Town alum’s 55th birthday. Cox and Kudrow honored the special occasion with adorable selfies of the dynamic trio, which were shared to their respective Instagram pages. Sadly, their fellow former Friends costars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were not in attendance for the girls-only trip.