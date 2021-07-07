‘Full House’

Have mercy! Full House‘s John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin reunited in February 2019. Stamos posted a slideshow of pictures that showed the duo on the show, as well as at the event, on Instagram. “Proud moment last night honoring @jodiesweetin at the Experience, Hope & Strength Awards,” he wrote. “Who knew this little blonde scene-stealer in a side pony-tail [sic] would grow up and change so many lives. (Mine included) Her sobriety is inspirational to say the least. Congrats Jodie on this award recognizing your extraordinary journey. You give so many people HOPE. Love you! UJ.”